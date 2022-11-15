November 15, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Whiteside senior center to offer free food at sites countywide

By Shaw Local News Network
Whiteside County Senior Center logo

Whiteside County Senior Center logo

STERLING – The Whiteside County Senior Center will open free food pantries once a month at its satellite locations throughout the county for low-income seniors and persons with disabilities.

Signup begins in December and the new program will kick off in January.

Income limits are $1,986 a month for a household of one, $2,686 for a household of two, $3,386 for a household of three and $4,086 for a household of four. Proof of eligibility is not required.

Satellite locations and hours are:

• Fulton at City Hall 415 11th Ave., from 9 a.m .to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.

• Odell Public Library 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, from 2 to 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.

• Riverview Estates, 310 Mosher Drive, Prophetstown, from 8 a.m. to noon the fourth Tuesday of the month.

• Erie Library, 802 Eighth Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Staff also will be on hand to be assist seniors with Medicare questions, license plate discounts, online applications and other information and referrals.

Donations for the program may be made at or sent to the center, 1207 W. Ninth St., Sterling, IL 61081. Call 815-622-9230 or go to https://wc-seniorcenter.org/ for more information.

SVM Community BriefsSterlingFultonMorrisonProphetstown
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois