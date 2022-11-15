Whiteside senior center to offer free food at sites countywide

STERLING – The Whiteside County Senior Center will open free food pantries once a month at its satellite locations throughout the county for low-income seniors and persons with disabilities.

Signup begins in December and the new program will kick off in January.

Income limits are $1,986 a month for a household of one, $2,686 for a household of two, $3,386 for a household of three and $4,086 for a household of four. Proof of eligibility is not required.

Satellite locations and hours are:

• Fulton at City Hall 415 11th Ave., from 9 a.m .to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.

• Odell Public Library 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, from 2 to 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.

• Riverview Estates, 310 Mosher Drive, Prophetstown, from 8 a.m. to noon the fourth Tuesday of the month.

• Erie Library, 802 Eighth Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Staff also will be on hand to be assist seniors with Medicare questions, license plate discounts, online applications and other information and referrals.

Donations for the program may be made at or sent to the center, 1207 W. Ninth St., Sterling, IL 61081. Call 815-622-9230 or go to https://wc-seniorcenter.org/ for more information.