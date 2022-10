DIXON- The Dixon Lioness/Lions Club will host their annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Loveland Community Building, 513 W. Second St.

Proceeds from the craft fair will go towards supporting local charities and the Center for Sight and Hearing.

The craft fair is also featuring a candy raffle and a 50/50 raffle.

For more information, call 815-288-3072.