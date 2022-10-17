Ogle County residents-only recycle event and food drive Oct. 28

OREGON- The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling and paper shredding event and food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Solid Waste Management Department, 909 Pines Road.

The recycling event is for Ogle County residents only. A free permit is required to participate. The permit will come with a list of accepted items for recycling. To obtain a permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov.

Items being accepted for recycling include all televisions, computers, monitors, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, desktop copiers, FAX machines, DVD players and VCRs, stereo equipment, radios, boom boxes, video game equipment, phone systems, holiday light strands, rechargeable batteries, and other assorted electronics. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit.

Items must be limited to seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials will not be accepted.

Items being accepted for the food drive include non-expired cans and jars of food, boxed food, sealed toothpaste, soap, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, and paper towels. All donations will be distributed to local food pantries across Ogle County.

For more information, call 815-732-4020.