Girl Scouts receives $1,000 grant from Mount Carroll Community Foundation

MOUNT CARROLL – Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois received a $1,000 grant from the Mount Carroll Community Foundation.

The grants, which were given June 8, were used for two events.

In September, the money went to a “Welcome Back to School & Girl Scouts” event. Another portion will be used for an event in December to celebrate the work and accomplishments of the Girl Scouts of Mount Carroll.

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois serves 16 counties, including all of Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago. To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, visit www.girlscoutsni.org or call 844-476-4463.

Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges, whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike, advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends.