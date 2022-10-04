State Rep. Andrew Chesney announces mobile office hours

FREEPORT – State Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, will host mobile office hours for the 89th Congressional District. No appointments are needed to attend.

Mobile office hours and locations are as follows:

2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Forreston Public Library, 204 First Ave., Forreston

2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Mount Morris Village Office, 105 W. Lincoln St., Mount Morris

Chesney will be available at the mobile offices to assist constituents.

For information, visit RepChesney.com or call 815-232-0774.