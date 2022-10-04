Dixon High School announces student hall of fame for August

DIXON – Olivia Gingras and Reign Bonnewell were named the Elks Teens of the Month for August, selected from that month’s student hall of fame at Dixon High School.

Gingras was selected by the music department, and Bonnewell was selected by the social studies department.

Other August hall of fame selections by department were Oliver Haverland in art, Kierstyn Anderson in business, Leah Stach in driver’s education, Summer Cordle in English, Natalie Davidson in family resources, Emily Smith in foreign language, Gage Helfrich in health, Jaxson Kastner in industrial arts, Frederika Skrzipczyk in math, Faith Sheley in physical education and Meghan Huffman in science.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they display one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership, and class participation.