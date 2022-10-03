October 03, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley Rotary Clubs will have annual End Polio Now Walk on Oct. 8

By Shaw Local News Network
Rotary members from Sterling, Rock Falls and Walnut invite you to participate in the seventh annual End Polio Now walk on October 8, 2022 at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. The non-competitive walk will be approximately 2.5 miles will run along the canal to East Second Street to First Avenue and back to Centennial Park. Rotary members pictured are: Tom Meyers (left), Gail Wright, Betty Clementz, Cheryl Faber, Jan Pistole, Nick Lareau and David Poust.

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Rotary will host its seventh annual End Polio Now Walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 8, at Centennial Park, 510 E. 11th St.

The walk is a joint effort by the Rotary clubs of Rock Falls, Dixon, Walnut and Sterling.

There is no registration fee, but registration is required to participate. Registration will be from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the Larson Shelter. Water and granola bars are being provided. There will also be a group photo.

Participants will walk 2.5 miles along the Hennepin Canal and return via East Second Street and First Avenue to Centennial Park.

Donations are being accepted. Donors who give donations of $20 or more will receive a shirt, as long as the supply lasts. All donations will be doubled by the Gates Foundation.

For information, visit rockfalls-rotary.org.

