Sauk Valley Rotary Clubs will have annual End Polio Now Walk on Oct. 8

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Rotary will host its seventh annual End Polio Now Walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 8, at Centennial Park, 510 E. 11th St.

The walk is a joint effort by the Rotary clubs of Rock Falls, Dixon, Walnut and Sterling.

There is no registration fee, but registration is required to participate. Registration will be from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the Larson Shelter. Water and granola bars are being provided. There will also be a group photo.

Participants will walk 2.5 miles along the Hennepin Canal and return via East Second Street and First Avenue to Centennial Park.

Donations are being accepted. Donors who give donations of $20 or more will receive a shirt, as long as the supply lasts. All donations will be doubled by the Gates Foundation.

For information, visit rockfalls-rotary.org.