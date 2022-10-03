October 03, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley Area Chamber’s Manufacturing Dinner and Celebration will be Oct. 13

By Shaw Local News Network

Kris Noble of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce in Sterling. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

STERLING — The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host its fourth annual Manufacturing Dinner and Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Sauk Valley Community College, 173 Illinois Route 2, Dixon.

The dinner will provide discussion and information on manufacturing programs at the Whiteside Area Career Center, the Morrison Institute of Technology and Sauk Valley Community College. Manufacturing scholarships will be presented to students attending either Sauk Valley Community College or Morrison Institute of Technology.

Tickets are $25 a person and are available online at saukvalleyareachamber.com/events or by calling 815-625-2400.

For information, email knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.

