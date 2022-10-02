Morrison Music Theatre Association holds auditions Oct. 13 for ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

MORRISON – The Morrison Music Theatre Association will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St.

The production will be a readers’ theater version, which means that attendees do not need to memorize any of the play’s parts in advance. There are roles available for men, women and children of all ages to audition for. No advance preparation is needed to audition for the play.

Performances of “It’s a Wonderful Life” will take place Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.

For information, call 815-772-8236.