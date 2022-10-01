Flu shot clinics scheduled by Lee County Health Department, KSB

DIXON — The Lee County Health Department has scheduled the following opportunities to get a flu shot.

Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lee County Health Department, 309 S Galena Ave, Dixon, 9 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 8. Grace United Methodist Church, Dixon. 8 a.m. to noon.

Oct. 11. Amboy Fire Department. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oct. 13. Mills-Petrie Building, Ashton. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oct. 19. Paw Paw Community Building. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Oct. 25. Lee County Health Department, 309 S Galena Ave, Dixon, 1-4 p.m.

Nov. 15. Lee County Health Department, 309 S Galena Ave, Dixon, 3-6 p.m.

In addition, KSB Hospital in Dixon is having a drive-through flu shot clinic every Wednesday through Oct. 19. The clinic at the hospital circle drive is open 8 to 10 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.