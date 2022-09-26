September 26, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Milledgeville church serves fundraiser supper Oct. 1

By Shaw Local News Network

A dedication ceremony is held outside Milledgeville United Methodist Church in an undated file photo. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

MILLEDGEVILLE – Milledgeville United Methodist Church, 321 Holcomb St., will host a fundraiser hamette supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the church’s lower-level Fellowship Hall.

The hall is accessible for those with disabilities by means of an elevator that can accommodate wheelchairs and motorized scooters.

Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will be used for a variety of mission activities.

The supper includes hamettes, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, homemade rolls, assorted desserts and beverages.

For information, call 815-225-7511.

SVM Community Briefs