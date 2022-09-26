Milledgeville church serves fundraiser supper Oct. 1

MILLEDGEVILLE – Milledgeville United Methodist Church, 321 Holcomb St., will host a fundraiser hamette supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in the church’s lower-level Fellowship Hall.

The hall is accessible for those with disabilities by means of an elevator that can accommodate wheelchairs and motorized scooters.

Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will be used for a variety of mission activities.

The supper includes hamettes, au gratin potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, homemade rolls, assorted desserts and beverages.

For information, call 815-225-7511.