September 19, 2022
Sauk Valley
Morrison Tech hosting presentation by sculptor Charles Yost on Oct. 5

By Shaw Local News Network

Charles “Chas” Yost, formerly of Morrison and now of Chicago, sits by one of his sculptures for sale at The Loft on Main in Morrison in a file photo from March 21. His sculptures are on display at Morrison Institute of Technology. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

MORRISON — Morrison Tech, 701 Portland Ave., will host a presentation by sculptor Charles Yost at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Parkinson Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public.

Yost is a Morrison native who attended Monmouth College and the School of the Art Institute in Chicago. He also studied at Northern Illinois University, where he learned to sculpt bronze and aluminum casting, polyester resin, fiberglass, welded steel, stainless steel, and welded aluminum fabrications. Yost received both a Master of Art degree and a Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture.

Morrison Tech is exhibiting 15 sculptures created by Yost. Visitors are welcome to explore the college campus and take a self-guided tour of the gallery.

Charles Yost’s sculpture “Bi-Polar Apparition Attack” is on display on the MIT campus. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

