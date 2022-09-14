Farms and Barns exhibit’s opening reception will be Friday at TNPS

DIXON – The Next Picture Show will host an opening reception for the 18th annual Farms and Barns art exhibit from 6 p.m. Friday at the gallery at 113 W. First St.

Dixon artist Jayne Rose is serving as a judge and presenting awards to artists for their work. Musical entertainment will be performed by Well Strung.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It runs through Oct. 22.

The exhibit focuses on rural Americana. Some 91 pieces of art in acrylic, alcohol ink, digital photography, oil, pastel, silk and watercolor are included – some by local artists.

For information, visit nextpictureshow.org/event/farms-barns-exhibition/2022-09-10/.

“Looking Through” digital photograph by Letha Catalina (Photo provided courtesy of the Next Picture Show )