September 13, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Farms and Barns exhibit’s opening reception will be Friday at TNPS

By Shaw Local News Network
“ARGOFAY Farm Series- Dusk,” an oil painting by Laura Readdy of Chadwick

“ARGOFAY Farm Series- Dusk,” is an oil painting by Laura Readdy of Chadwick (Photo provided courtesy of The Next Picture Show )

DIXON – The Next Picture Show will host an opening reception for the 18th annual Farms and Barns art exhibit from 6 p.m. Friday at the gallery at 113 W. First St.

Dixon artist Jayne Rose is serving as a judge and presenting awards to artists for their work. Musical entertainment will be performed by Well Strung.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It runs through Oct. 22.

The exhibit focuses on rural Americana. Some 91 pieces of art in acrylic, alcohol ink, digital photography, oil, pastel, silk and watercolor are included – some by local artists.

For information, visit nextpictureshow.org/event/farms-barns-exhibition/2022-09-10/.

“Looking Through” digital photograph by Letha Catalina

“Looking Through” digital photograph by Letha Catalina (Photo provided courtesy of the Next Picture Show )

“Winter Bales," an oil painting by MariClare Sheil

“Winter Bales," an oil painting by MariClare Sheil (Photo provided courtesy of The Next Picture Show )

SVM Community Briefs