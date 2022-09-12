Home of Hope begins eight week grief recovery program Sept. 12

DIXON – Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will hold an orientation for an upcoming eight-week grief recovery program at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Admission to the program is free. Registration is required to attend.

The program is designed to help participants learn the tools needed to help them work through their grief over the loss of a loved one. The program will be led by grief specialist Ken Lawson. Participants are required to attend all of the program sessions.

To register, call 815-288-4673 or email amunoz@hohrrv.com.