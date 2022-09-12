September 12, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Home of Hope begins eight week grief recovery program Sept. 12

By Shaw Local News Network

Home of Hope

DIXON – Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive, will hold an orientation for an upcoming eight-week grief recovery program at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Admission to the program is free. Registration is required to attend.

The program is designed to help participants learn the tools needed to help them work through their grief over the loss of a loved one. The program will be led by grief specialist Ken Lawson. Participants are required to attend all of the program sessions.

To register, call 815-288-4673 or email amunoz@hohrrv.com.

SVM Community Briefs