Fulton police accepting wide-load bridge crossing requests Sept. 6

FULTON – The Fulton and Clinton, Iowa, police departments will allow wide-load bridge crossings on the Route 136 bridge, known locally as the North Bridge, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and 1:30 to 2 p.m. starting Tuesday through Oct. 15.

The change is required because of the scheduled closure of the Route 30 bridge, also called the South Bridge, for construction.

Nicholas Neblung, police chief in Fulton, and Kevin Gyrion, chief of police in Clinton, issued the joint news release about wide loads requiring escorts across the Mississippi River. Other drivers may experience delays during the wide-load windows.

The Clinton police will handle wide-load requests at 563-242-9211, and the Whiteside County requests can be directed to 815-772-4044.