September 01, 2022
Sauk Valley
Shannon will have Homecoming Celebration

By Shaw Local News Network

This 1950 Chevrolet pickup, owned by Scott and Tami Kevern, was just one of the classic vehicles to run in the Shannon Homecoming Parade in an undated file photo. (Craig Lang)

SHANNON — The Shannon Homecoming Celebration, started in 1919 to welcome home World War I veterans, will again honor veterans of all wars Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The parade, billed as the largest in Carroll County, supports Shannon Lions, Shannon American Legion and Eastland schools. It will be 10 a.m. on Monday. It will include a float by the St. Wendelin Knights of Columbus.

The Shannon Fire Station will pull the Cross of Ground Zero, in commemoration of 9-11.

A pork chop dinner will follow the parade at village park. The raffle will be 3:30 p.m. on the homecoming stage.

Music will be performed Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. by No Worries, The Good Stewards, and Alleluia Quartet. On Monday, the Pretzel City Strummers play at noon.

The Rock Valley pub trivia contest is new this year. Regular attractions are petting zoos, water fights, Johnny Races, pie in the face, remote control car races, a ping pong tournament and the kiddie tractor pull. The prize bingo will be Saturday at 6 p.m.

Other regular features are the 8 a.m. Sunday pancake breakfast, and the 11 a.m. Sunday tractor pull at Eastland Feed and Grain.

