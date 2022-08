DIXON - Weather permitting, painting and repairs on the Gateway Bridge — where U.S. Route 30 spans the Mississippi River bridge — will begin Sept. 6, Illinois Department of Transportation District 2 in Dixon announced.

The bridge, located 1 mile west of Illinois Route 84 in Whiteside County, will be closed during the construction. A marked detour will direct motorists to U.S. Route 67 and Iowa/Illinois Route 136 during construction.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Oct. 15.