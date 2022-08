STERLING - The YWCA of the Sauk Valley, 412 First Ave., will hold a Fiesta Before the Fiesta pre-party from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

The pre-party is free and an adults-only event.

The fiesta will feature Mexican food and adult beverages. There will also be giveaways and gift baskets.

For more information, call 815-625-0333.