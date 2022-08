OREGON – UPS is holding a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the BEST Inc. office, 810 S. 10th St.

Todd LaSota of UPS, formerly United Parcel Service, will be on hand to discuss weekly pay, competitive pay, attendance bonuses, union benefits and the company’s $25,000 tuition reimbursement program.

Call LaSota at 815-614-8328 for more information.