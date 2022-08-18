August 18, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sterling, Rock Falls boys play in Little League championship

Lukas Albright, 9, of Sterling, left, and Zayden Pritchard, also 9, of Rock Falls, are local Little League players who participated in the JP Sports All-Star Weekend in Wheeling, July 30-31. Lukas, son of Emily Higley and Codtey Albright, won MVP for being the fastest player; his team also won the tournament championship. Zayden, played on a different team, was invited to participate in the weekend because he, too, was named an MVP in a game earlier in the season. His parents are Ashlee Raymond and LJ Pritchard.

Lukas Albright, 9, of Sterling, left, and Zayden Pritchard, also 9, of Rock Falls, are local Little League players who participated in the JP Sports All-Star Weekend in Wheeling, July 30-31. Lukas, son of Emily Higley and Codtey Albright, won MVP for being the fastest player; his team also won the tournament championship. Zayden, who played on a different team, was invited to participate in the weekend because he, too, was named an MVP in a game earlier in the season. His parents are Ashlee Raymond and LJ Pritchard. (Emily Higley)

Lukas Albright, 9, of Sterling, left, and Zayden Pritchard, also 9, of Rock Falls, are local Little League players who participated in the JP Sports All-Star Weekend in Wheeling July 30-31. Lukas, son of Emily Higley and Codtey Albright, won MVP for being the fastest player; his team also won the tournament championship. Zayden, who played on a different team, was invited to participate in the weekend because he, too, was named an MVP in a game earlier in the season. His parents are Ashlee Raymond and LJ Pritchard.

SVM Community BriefsSterlingRock Falls