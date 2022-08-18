Sterling, Rock Falls boys play in Little League championship

Lukas Albright, 9, of Sterling, left, and Zayden Pritchard, also 9, of Rock Falls, are local Little League players who participated in the JP Sports All-Star Weekend in Wheeling, July 30-31. Lukas, son of Emily Higley and Codtey Albright, won MVP for being the fastest player; his team also won the tournament championship. Zayden, who played on a different team, was invited to participate in the weekend because he, too, was named an MVP in a game earlier in the season. His parents are Ashlee Raymond and LJ Pritchard. (Emily Higley)