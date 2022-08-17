Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Friday in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Dunkin’ Donuts’ annual Cop on the Rooftop fundraiser, which raises money for the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run, will be held from 5 a.m. to noon Friday at the restaurant at 1800 First Ave.

Local law officers will be on hand, and customers also are advised to look! up in the sky! for Superman, who is rumored to be making a guest appearance, Sheriff John Booker said.

Those who donate will get a coupon for a free donut; those who donate $10 or more will receive a travel mug and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

More than $6.6 million has been raised for Special Olympics since the fundraiser began in 2003; this is the fourth year the Sheriff’s Department has organized the local event.

Go to coponarooftop.com for more information.