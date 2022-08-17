Permit needed for Ogle County resident-only electronic recycling on Aug. 26

OREGON – Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will accept residential electronics for recycling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Solid Waste Management Department, 909 Pines Road.

The recycling event is open to Oregon residents only. A free permit is required to participate in the event. The permits will come with a full list of accepted items for recycling. To obtain a permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecounty.org.

Items that will be accepted include all televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones and chargers, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD players and VCR’s, cable and satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD’s and DVD’s and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit.

Items must be limited to seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials will not be accepted.

For information, call 815-732-4020, visit oglecounty.org, or visit the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department Facebook page.