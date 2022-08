Whiteside County 4-H Show results

STERLING –The Whiteside County 4-H program announced the results of its show held July 7-9.

Blue-ribbon and other awards as follows. Best of Show designated BoS, Champion as Ch, State Fair delegates designated at SFD, state fair alternates designed SFA, outstanding presenter as OP, red ribbon as Red.

From left, Kyra Huisingh, Rachel Anton, and Rebekkah Huisingh enjoying a scoop custard after a hot day at the Whiteside County 4-H Show. Culver's in Rock Falls donated custard for 4-H members. (Submitted by University of Illinois Extension-Whit)

Gabriella Abell: Clothing and Textiles-STEAM 3 (SFD, BoS), Clothing and Textiles, STEAM Clothing 3 (SFD, OP), Interior Design-Intermediate (SFA), Vegetable Gardening Display (SFD), Vegetable Plate, Visual Arts-Glass/Plastic Visual Arts-3-D Design/Mixed Media (SFD, BoS) Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment, Visual Art-Fiber, Visual Arts-Metal (SFD, BoS), Visual Arts-Heritage Arts, Visual Arts-Wood (SFD)

Gracelyn Abell: Do Your Own Thing Photography 1, Photography 3, Photography 2, Welding (Reserve BoS)

Rachel Anton: Crop-Corn (BoS) Vegetable Gardening Display-Vegetable Plate, Vegetable Plate-Vegetable Gardening Fruit Plate (Red) Poultry, Costume (Reserve Ch) Poultry-1 dozen duck eggs (Ch) Pair of Ducks (Reserve Ch) Poultry-Pen of 3 (Ch) Poultry-Single-Cockerel (Reserve Ch) Egg Production Class Poultry-Junior Showmanship, Public Speaking-Illustrated Speech (SFA)

Anya Baker: Visual Arts, Quilting the Best Better Heritage Arts (SFA, Reserve BoS)

Vivian Baker: Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment (SFA, OP) Visual Arts-Wood (SFA, OP), Visual Arts-Clay (SFD)

Lara Bielema: Cats (Ch), Dog Care and Grooming-Senior, Dogs-Showmanship Sr (Reserve Ch)

Mason Camps: Rabbit Fur Class, Pet Rabbit Class, Rabbit Junior Showmanship (Ch)

Julianne Christen: Cloverbuds Project (Participation)

Kyle Dykstra: Do Your Own Thing, Plants and Soils 1

Paige Dykstra: Public Speaking, Formal Speech (SFD, Top Sr Presentation)

Anna Eggemeyer: Cooking 301 Tea Ring (BoS, OP ) Interior Design-Intermediate (SFD, Reserve BoS, OP) Food Decorating-Advanced (SFD, BoS)

Katherine Eggemeyer: Child Development (SFD, Reserve BoS) Photography 3, (SFA)

Berkley Eggers: Creative Writing (SFD, BoS), Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Original, Visual Arts- Chalk/Carbon/Pigment (SFA), Visual Arts-Glass/Plastic (BoS, OP) Visual Arts-Heritage Arts (SFD, BoS)

Malory Eggers: Visual Arts-Quilting (SFD, Reserve BoS)

Elsie Foerder: Cloverbuds-Arts and Crafts (Participation)

Reid Foerder: Cloverbuds-Wildlife 1 (Participation)

Taylor Folsom. Food Preservation Drying (Reserve BoS) Vegetable Gardening- Herb Display, Woodworking 1, Horse-Trail Class (Red), Horse Fun Class Egg-and-Spoon, Horse Fun Class, all ages, Horse Halter-Non Quarter Type (Red), Horse Senior Showmanship (Red), Horse Walk-Trot Horsemanship, Horse Walk -Trot Pleasure (Red), Horse-Barrels (Red), Four Class Rabbit-Senior Buck (Ch), Four Class Rabbit-Senior Doe, Four Class Rabbit-Junior Doe, Six Class Rabbit-Junior Doe, Six Class Rabbit-Junior Buck, Six Class Rabbit-Senior Doe (Ch) Six Class Rabbit-Senior Buck, (Reserve Ch) Six Class Rabbit-Intermediate Buck, Six Class Rabbit-Intermediate Doe, Rabbit Costume (Reserve Ch), Rabbit-Meat Pen (Ch), Rabbit Senior Showmanship (Ch), Rabbit-Single Fryer Single Pen (Ch), Rabbit-Single Fryer, Single Pen (Reserve Ch).

Alyssa Galloway. Dog Care and Grooming Junior (Reserve Ch) Dog-Showmanship Jr (Reserve Ch) Dogs-Rally Novice, Dogs-Rally Intermediate (Reserve Ch), Photography 3, Horse-Halter Fun Class, Horse Halter- Quarter Type, Horse Junior Showmanship, Horse English Pleasure, Horse Hunter Cross Poles, Horse Pole Bending, Horse Flag Race (Red), Horse Plug Race Horse Barrels (Red), Poultry-Market Pen (Ch) Poultry-Cockerel Poultry-Cockerel.

Jordan Galloway. Poultry-Cockerel, Poultry-Market Pen (Reserve Ch), Six Class Rabbit-Senior Doe, Rabbit Fur Class (Ch), Rabbit Junior Showmanship, Woodworking 2 (SFD, BoS)

Emma Gillette. 4-H Cooking 101 Cookies, Photography 1 (SFA, Reserve BoS), Visual Arts-Heritage Arts, Poultry-Egg Production (Ch) Poultry-Single Cockerel, Poultry-Single Cockerel (Ch) Poultry-Breeding Flock Management (Ch) Poultry-Pullet (Ch) Poultry-Pullet Blue (Reserve Ch), Pair of Chickens-Bantams and Exotics (Ch) Pair of Chickens-Bantams and Exotics (Reserve Ch) Poultry-Pen of 3 (Reserve Ch)

Mason Camps of the Genesee Hillbillies 4-H Club of Sterling at the 4-H Rabbit Show held on Friday, July 8 (Photo provided courtesy of the U of I Extensions Office )

Anna Eggemeyer of the Cottonwood Club in Morrison poses with her 4-H ribbons for her Interior Design project at the Whiteside County 4-H Fair. (Submitted by University of Illinois Extension-Whiteside County)

Archery lesson and demonstration that took place at the Whiteside County 4-H Show. (Submitted by University of Illinois Extension-)

Lisa Hardesty. Aerospace Display (SFD, BoS), Electricity 3 (SFD), 4-H Cooking 301 Cake.

Lily Harmon. Rabbit-Fur Class Pet Rabbit Class.

Addison Horton. Clothing-STEAM Clothing 1, 4-H Cooking 201 Scones (SFD), Food Science 1 through 4 (SFA)

Zoey Horton. Foods and Nutrition, 4-H Cooking 101 Coffee Cake.

Eliana Huisingh. Climbing Up (Red), Dog-Care and Grooming, Junior Class Dog Costume, Class Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1, Veterinary Science, Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment.

Garrett Huisingh. Cloverbuds-Veterinary Science I (Participation), Vegetable Gardening A (Participation)

Kyra Huisingh. Do Your Own Thing, Rabbit Fur Class (Reserve Ch), Pet Rabbit Class (Reserve Ch), Pet Rabbit Class Rabbit Junior Showmanship, Shooting Sports Archery (SFD, BoS, OP).

Micah Huisingh. Aerospace-Model Rocketry, Shooting Sports-Archery.

Rebekkah Huisingh. Cats Purr-fect, Do Your Own Thing, 4-H Cooking 101 Cookies, Rabbit Costume, Rabbit-Fur Class, Pet Rabbit Class, Pet Rabbit Class, Shooting Sports Archery.

Justin Jacobs. Food Preservation Combination (SFD, OP), Welding (SFD, BoS)

Grace Jacobs. Visual Arts-Fiber (SFD, OP)

Quinn James. Visual Arts-Scrapbooking-Advanced (SFD, BoS), Four Class Rabbit-Senior Buck 4, Class Rabbit-Senior Buck, Rabbit Costume, Rabbit Fur Class, Rabbit Senior Showmanship.

Aidan Jepson. Do Your Own Thing

Bryce Jepson. Do Your Own Thing

August Johnson. Electricity 1 (SFD, Reserve BoS, OP), Robotics, Junk Drawer, Robotics 1.

Harper Johnson. Child Development (SFA), Intercultural (SFA, OP).

Chloe Ketelsen. DogCare and Grooming, Senior Class Dogs-Showmanship Sr, 4-H Cooking 301 Cake, Visual Art-3-D Design/Mixed Media (SFA) Visual Arts-Fiber, Visual Arts-Clay (SFA, Reserve BoS).

Dante Ketelsen. Animal Science (SFD, Reserve BoS), Dog-Care and Grooming, Senior Class (Reserve Ch), DogsShowmanship Sr (Ch, Grand Ch), 4-H Cooking 401 French Bread, 4-H Cooking 301 Yeast Bread (SFA), Photography 3 (OP).

Aiden Koster. Photography, Photography 1 (SFD, BoS)

Holly Koster. Photography, Photography 1, Visual Arts-3-D Design/Mixed Media (OP), Rabbit Costume (Ch) Rabbit- Fur Class Pet Rabbit Class.

Madison Krum. Veterinary Science (SFD, BoS), Scrapbooking-Advanced (SFA, OP), Public Speaking, Formal Speech (SFD).

Mason Krum. Visual Arts-Clay, Dog-Care and Grooming, Junior Class Dog Costume Class, Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 2 (Ch), Dogs-Rally Novice, Visual Arts-3-D Design/Mixed Media.

August Kuehl. Drones-UAV Display (BoS), Collectibles (OP)

Delaney Kuehl. Agility, Agility on Leash, Dog-Care & Grooming, Junior Class Dog Costume Class, Dogs-Rally Novice (Ch), Dog Obedience Preferred Novice (Red), Dogs-Showmanship Jr, Collectibles, Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Original, Visual Arts-Clay / Original.

Ethan Lee. Intercultural, Passport to the World-Indiv (SFD)

Isabel Lee. Shooting Sports, Archery (SFD, Reserve BoS)

Alex Manon. Visual Arts, Computer-Generated Art (Reserve BoS) Food Decorating-Intermediate (SFD, Reserve BoS), 4-H Cooking 401 French Bread

Lilli Manon. 4-H Cooking 401 French Bread, Food Decorating-Advanced (SFA) 4-H Cooking 201 Muffins.

Riley Manon. Dog Care and Grooming, Junior Class (Ch), Dog Costume Class, Dogs-Showmanship Jr, Dogs Rally Novice, Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1, 4-H Cooking 201 Muffins (SFA), Food Decorating Beginning (OP)

Braxton Mapson. Rabbit Fur Class, Pet Rabbit Class (Ch) Rabbit Senior Showmanship

Kendall Meier. Photography, Photography 1

Carson Meier. Small Engines, Small Engines (Red), Welding (SFD)

Caleb Modglin. Horse Halter Fun Class, Horse Fun Class Egg-and-Spoon, Horse Trail Class, Horse Halter-Non Quarter Type, Horse Western Pleasure, Horse Western Horsemanship, Horse Pole Bending, Horse Plug Race, Horse Barrels, Horse Flag Race (Red)

Silas Newman. Entomology 1 (SFD, Reserve BoS)

Isabella Olvera. Floriculture C (SFD), 4-H Cooking 201 Scones, Visual Arts-Scrapbooking-Intermediate (SFD, Reserve BoS), Visual Arts-Fiber

Jason Powell. Tractor A (Reserve BoS), Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment

Lauren Powell. Fun/Gaming, Fun Class Egg-and-Spoon, Horse-Halter Fun Class, Horse Senior Showmanship, Horse English Equitation, Pony Pleasure, Horse English Pleasure, Horse Pole Bending, Horse Barrels, Horse Flag Race, Horse Plug Race

Vienna Powell. Veterinary Science 1 (Participation)

Katie Prombo. Geology Innovation Class (SFD, BoS), Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment Original

Sarah Prombo. Photography 1, Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment

Rupert Reis. Robotics, Junk Drawer Robotics 1

Aliza Rogers. Visual Arts, Quilting the Best Better (SFD) Visual Arts-Fiber.

Maycie Sims. Horse Egg-and-Spoon, Horse Halter, Fun Class, all ages, Horse Junior Showmanship, Horse Walk-Trot Pleasure, Horse Walk-Trot Horsemanship, Horse English Equitation

Chloe Slock. Photography 2, Woodworking 3 (SFD, Reserve BoS)

Elle Slock. Photography 1, Woodworking 1 (SFA)

Ella Springman. Poultry 1 dozen eggs, Poultry Costume

Grace Springman. Poultry Costume (Ch), Poultry 1 dozen eggs (Reserve Ch), Poultry Junior Showmanship.

Alivia Story. Floriculture (SFD, Reserve BoS), 4-H Cooking 401 Focaccia Bread (BoS), Interior Design-Intermediate (SFD, BoS), Visual Arts Heritage Arts.

Jackson Tegeler. Video/Filmmaking-Animated (SFD, BoS) Woodworking 2 (SFA) Pet Rabbit Class, Rabbit Junior Showmanship, Rabbit Fur Class

Jonathan Tegeler. Four Class Rabbit- Senior Buck, Four Class Rabbit Senior Doe, Four Class Rabbit Senior Doe (Reserve Ch), Rabbit Fur Class, Rabbit Senior Showmanship.

Alyssa Temple. Exploring Farm Animals (Participation)

Katelyn Temple. Clothing and Textiles, STEAM Non-Clothing (SFD, Reserve BoS), Food Science 1 through 4 (SFD, BoS) 4-H Cooking 201 Scones (SFD, BoS), Tractor A (BoS), Poultry Costume, Poultry-1 dozen eggs (Ch), Poultry-Egg Production (Reserve Ch), Poultry Junior Showmanship, Public Speaking, Original Works.

Talisa Thomas. Fun/Gaming, Halter Fun Class, Horse Egg-and-Spoon, Horse Halter-Non Quarter Type (Grand Ch), Horse Senior Showmanship, Horse Western Pleasure, Horse English Equitation, Horse Western Horsemanship, Horse English Pleasure, Horse Flag Race, Horse Barrels, Horse Plug Race, Horse Pole Bending

Tea Thomas. Fun/Gaming, Fun Class Egg-and-Spoon, Halter Fun Class, Horse Halter-Non Quarter Type Horse Senior Showmanship, Horse English Pleasure, Horse Western Horsemanship, Horse English Equitation, Horse Western Pleasure, Horse Pole Bending, Horse Plug Race Barrels, Horse Flag Race

Hannah VonHolten. 4-H Cooking 101 Cereal Bars (SFD), Vegetable Plate, Visual Arts-Paper, Food Decorating-Beginning, Visual Arts-Fiber / Non-Original (SFD), Poultry-1 dozen eggs, Poultry Costume, Poultry-Egg Production Class.

Maya VonHolten. Exploring Farm Animals (Participation)

Noah VonHolten. Poultry Junior Showmanship, Entomology 2 (SFD, BoS) Beekeeping 3 (SFD), Vegetable Plate (SFD, BoS, OP), Poultry 1 dozen eggs, Poultry-Egg Production Class.

Owen VonHolten. Beekeeping 2 (SFD, OP) Natural Resources-Wildlife 1, Vegetable Plate, Weather and Climate Science 1 (SFD, Reserve BoS), Poultry-1 dozen eggs, Poultry-Egg Production, Class Poultry Junior Showmanship.

Harper Wetzell. Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment, Visual Arts-Food Decorating-Beginning

Madison Wetzell. Photography 1, Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment, Visual Arts-Scrapbooking-Beginning.

Grace Wheeler. Do Your Own Thing (BoS) Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment.

Sophia Wheeler. Do Your Own Thing, Do Your Own Thing-General, Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment (SFD, BoS)

Quinn Widolff-Behrens. Family Heritage

Gracie Witmer. Cats Climbing Up (Reserve Ch) Dog Costume Class, Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1 (Reserve Ch), Dogs-Showmanship Jr (Ch, Grand Ch), STEAM Clothing 1 Sewn Clothing (SFA) Collectibles, 4-H Cooking 201 Scones (OP)

Grady Witmer. Do Your Own Thing (Reserve BoS), Collectibles, 4-H Cooking 201 Scones (BoS) Tractor A.

Hailey Yaun. Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1.

Hannah Zinke. Photography, Photography 2 (SFD, Reserve BoS).

Alayna Zinke. Visual Arts-Chalk/Carbon/Pigment (SFD, Reserve BoS)