Meet-and-greet for GOP congressional candidate King Aug. 31 in Lanark

LANARK - Carroll County Republican Women will hold a meet-and-greet for 17th District Congressional candidate Esther Joy King from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Candelight at Lake Carroll, 29-11 Ironwood Drive.

King is running to replace U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, who is not seeking reelection.

King, also of East Moline, is an attorney who won the GOP nomination in the June primary and came close to defeating Bustos in 2020.

She is serving with the Army Reserves Judge Advocate Generals Office, in a Civil Affairs Unit, and privately practices law focusing on real estate for economic development.

Call Lana Soldat, 815-499-5481, for more information.