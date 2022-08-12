August 12, 2022
New family sought for Dixon Habitat for Humanity home

By Shaw Local News Network

Dixon Habitat for Humanity volunteers built this 1,100-square-foot house at 227 Cropsey Ave. in Dixon. Applications now are being accepted for the next Dixon Habitat for Humanity home, which will be built in 2023. To qualify, applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, the ability to pay for the home, meet Habitat’s income criteria, and show a willingness to help build their new home. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

DIXON – Applications are being accepted for Dixon Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 house.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, the ability to pay for the home, meet Habitat’s income criteria and show a willingness to help build their new home, which will be in Dixon.

Applications are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lee County Council on Aging office, in the lower level of the Post House Community Center, 100 W. Second St.

Call 815-284-7741 for information.

