New family sought for Dixon Habitat for Humanity home

DIXON – Applications are being accepted for Dixon Habitat for Humanity’s 2023 house.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, the ability to pay for the home, meet Habitat’s income criteria and show a willingness to help build their new home, which will be in Dixon.

Applications are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lee County Council on Aging office, in the lower level of the Post House Community Center, 100 W. Second St.

Call 815-284-7741 for information.