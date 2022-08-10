August 10, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Bureau, Lee and Ogle growers added to in soil fund enrollment

By Shaw Local News Network

Water stands in a field in Lee County following a torrential rainfall in an undated file photo.

BLOOMINGTON - The enrollment period for the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund is now open for interested farmers. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 1.

The eligibility region to enroll in the fund has been expanded this year to add six additional counties, including Bureau, Lee, and Ogle counties.

The fund provides payment for multiple environmental outcomes of new conservation practices to farmers. The outcomes can include water quality improvements and carbon sequestration.

For more information on the fund or to enroll, visit www.theoutcomesfund.com/enroll or contact Conservation Agronomist Kevin Schabacker at 779-861-2979.

SVM Community BriefsLee CountyBureau CountyOgle County