Bureau, Lee and Ogle growers added to in soil fund enrollment

BLOOMINGTON - The enrollment period for the Soil and Water Outcomes Fund is now open for interested farmers. Applications must be submitted by Sept. 1.

The eligibility region to enroll in the fund has been expanded this year to add six additional counties, including Bureau, Lee, and Ogle counties.

The fund provides payment for multiple environmental outcomes of new conservation practices to farmers. The outcomes can include water quality improvements and carbon sequestration.

For more information on the fund or to enroll, visit www.theoutcomesfund.com/enroll or contact Conservation Agronomist Kevin Schabacker at 779-861-2979.