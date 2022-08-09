Whiteside County Fair ticket sales at office, online

MORRISON- The Whiteside County Fair officially opened Tuesday. The fair offices at 201 W. Winfield St. is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Single-day admission tickets will be $10 for attendees ages 12 and older and $2 for children ages 6 through 11. Children who are 5 and younger will get in for free.

Season membership passes, which will grant users unlimited admission to the fair, will cost $25 per adult and $5 per child. Mega Passes, which will allow users to go on any of the rides during the carnival, can be purchased for $70.

Reserved grandstand seating for the Saturday night Demolition Derby will be $10. The derby is the only show at the fair where reserved seating is available and is sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved seating may be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.