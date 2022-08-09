August 09, 2022
Sauk Valley
Whiteside County Fair ticket sales at office, online

By Shaw Local News Network

Zoey Hook, 18 months had fun riding with her brother Carter, 3, on a kiddie carnival ride at the 2021 Whiteside County Fair. Tickets on sale for fair and grandstand events. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

MORRISON- The Whiteside County Fair officially opened Tuesday. The fair offices at 201 W. Winfield St. is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Single-day admission tickets will be $10 for attendees ages 12 and older and $2 for children ages 6 through 11. Children who are 5 and younger will get in for free.

Season membership passes, which will grant users unlimited admission to the fair, will cost $25 per adult and $5 per child. Mega Passes, which will allow users to go on any of the rides during the carnival, can be purchased for $70.

Reserved grandstand seating for the Saturday night Demolition Derby will be $10. The derby is the only show at the fair where reserved seating is available and is sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved seating may be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.

