Blood drives this week and beyond in the Sauk Valley

The American Red Cross is announcing an urgent need for blood, and Sauk Valley residents have several opportunities to roll up their sleeves and help.
Those who give blood through Aug. 31, will be entered into a contest for the chance to win gas for the year, up to $6,000 in value.
Those who give blood or platelets also will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
Upcoming blood drives:
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.
- Noon to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, 102 S. Linn St., Shannon.
- 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at Church of God, 816 S. Clay St., Mount Carroll.
- 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Dixon Family YMCA, 110 N. Galena Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Dixon Elk’s Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Chadwick American Legion Hall, 221 Calvert Ave.
- 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Rock River Christian Center, 1800 Prophet Road, Rock Falls.
- Appointments are required. Go to RedCrossBlood.org, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information.