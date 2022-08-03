August 03, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Dixon Public Schools to hold policy committee meeting

By Shaw Local News Network
A file photo shows the front of the Dixon High School building. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools will have a board policy committee meeting 9 a.m. Thursday at the district office. The committee will discuss and review 16 board policies.

Revisions recommended for review by the committee include policies on public participation at board meetings, petitions to the board, religious holidays, suspensions, teaching about religion, teaching about controversial issues, education of homeless children, homework and policies that ensure privacy rights of students and family members.

