July 31, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley-area reps elected to state soybean commodity board

By Shaw Local News Network

SPRINGFIELD - Two men will represent the Sauk Valley after winning seats on the Illinois Soybean Program Operating Board as part of the state agricultural commodity board elections of July 7.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture said that Dwayne Anderson would represent District 3, which serves Henderson, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark, Warren and Whiteside counties while Buck Hill would represent District 4, which serves Bureau, Grundy, Kendall and La Salle counties.

Dwayne Anderson is from Lynn Center and is the Illinois Soybean Association treasurer. Hill is a soybean and hay farmer from La Salle County.

The Soybean Program Operating Board will oversee the check-off dollars that come from assessments levied at the first point of sale. State law sets assessment for soybeans are at of one percent of the market value.

The elections also filled statewide positions on two other agricultural boards, the Illinois Corn Marketing Board and the Sheep and Wool Marketing Board.

