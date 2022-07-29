Morrison’s Paint the Town event returns after three years

MORRISON – Artists of all ages, be sure to clear the calendar for Sept. 17. It’s time to Paint the Town.

The chance to decorate Morrison in brilliant colors is back after the Children’s Art Preservation Association was unable to conduct the family festival during the three previous years. Registration is open.

Weather canceled the 2019 festival. The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the show in 2020 and 2021. But the event’s 25th anniversary will go forward.

Paint the Town will offer 1,750 squares for painting throughout downtown Morrison. It a chance for children, families and friends to express their creativity. Music and food will be provided for participants while they paint.

Participants will receive an assigned five-foot square on the street and a bag containing all the supplies needed to paint, including a primary color water-based tempera paint set, black paint, white paint, narrow brush for lining, wide brush for filling, chalk for sketching, cups, stirrers and instructions for mixing colors. There will also be a logo shirt and giveaway goodies from sponsors.

The association requests that multiple participants register together to reserve adjacent squares. Each square must have a designated purchaser’s name.

The registration fee for Paint the Town will be $20. After 11 on the day of the event, it goes up to $25.

Online registration is open at www.paintthetownmorrison.com. To volunteer, text or call Angela Reamer at 815-499-8128 or email angela.reamer@gmail.com.