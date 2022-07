FULTON - The Fulton Kiwanis Club announced the nominees for this year’s Kiwanian of the Year. After voting by the club’s membership, the winner will be announced at the National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday.

The nominees are David Frantz, Chris Meyers, Barb Frantz, Larry Russell, Kathy Suehl, Jean Roeder, Alex Turnquist and Karrie Kenney.

The Fulton Kiwanis Club conducts service projects and fundraisers to improve the community for youth and seniors in the River Bend School District.