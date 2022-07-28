July 28, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Booth registration is free at Local Fest, Rock Falls Chamber says

By Shaw Local News Network

Local Fest will be Aug. 6 at the Farmer's Market on Second Street in Rock Falls. Here, Marvin Kuhlemier of Rock Falls sells at the location in an undated file photo. (Alex T)

ROCK FALLS- Local Fest, a showcase for vendors and young people wanting their own startup opportunity, will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Rock Falls Farmers Market, 400 W. Second St.

Registration for booth spaces is free and open to vendors of all ages, said the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Local Fest will provide vendors with the opportunity to sell various goods and support the community. Children will also be able to sell their products and learn best practices for operating a business — such as organizing, math basics, and communication — while in a safe and friendly environment.

To register for Local Fest and look at booth space rules and information, visit https://www.rockfallschamber.com/farmersmarket.

