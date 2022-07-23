Whiteside County Fair announces schedule

MORRISON – The schedule has been announced for the 151st Whiteside County Fair, which will be Aug. 16 to 20 at the fairgrounds in Morrison.

Here are the planned events:

Tuesday, Aug. 16: Pleasure Horse Show at 9 a.m., Kids Tractor Pedal Pull at 2 p.m., open swine judging at noon and junior swine judging at 4:30 p.m., and pro-bull riding starting at 7 p.m.

Pleasure Horse Show at 9 a.m., Kids Tractor Pedal Pull at 2 p.m., open swine judging at noon and junior swine judging at 4:30 p.m., and pro-bull riding starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17: Exhibition Barrels at 8 a.m., Western horse speed events and dairy judging at 9 a.m., and pro-bronc riding at 7 p.m.

Exhibition Barrels at 8 a.m., Western horse speed events and dairy judging at 9 a.m., and pro-bronc riding at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18: Beef Cattle Jr. Show at 9 a.m., Heavy Horse Hitches, including 4 Horse, at 9 a.m., halter classes at 1 p.m., and Dolly Parton tribute artist Karen Hester performing at 7 p.m.

Tribute artist Karen Hester will perform as Dolly at the Whiteside County Fair. (Photo Provided by Todd Mickley )

Friday, Aug. 19: Heavy Horse Hitch classes at 9 a.m., open beef show at 9 a.m., Heavy Horse at 1 p.m., Antique Tractor Parade at 5:30 p.m., and Illini State Pullers Association Trucks and Tractors show at 6:30 p.m.

Heavy Horse Hitch classes at 9 a.m., open beef show at 9 a.m., Heavy Horse at 1 p.m., Antique Tractor Parade at 5:30 p.m., and Illini State Pullers Association Trucks and Tractors show at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Kids Tractor Pedal Pull at 11 a.m., harness racing at 1 p.m., wood-carving auction at 4 p.m., and Demolition Derby at 6:30 p.m.

The Mega Band will return this year, and Wilson Family Show will provide the carnival and midway attractions. Attendees will be able to ride unlimited rides every day of the fair for $60, if bought in advance the week before the fair at the secretary’s office, or $70 during the fair.

The Grandpa Cratchet Stage Show and the cake-pie walk returns. Each day there will be a bicycle giveaway

New exhibitions are Bertrand’s Petting Zoo and pony rides.

For more information about the fair, visit www.whitesidecountyfair.org.