DIXON – The Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society will host “Ronald Reagan and the Berlin Wall” at 7 p.m. July 27 at its office at 113 S. Hennepin Ave.

Gary Burger, a Dixon genealogist who has written a family history and expanded on four of his ancestral trees, will speak about the former president and his influence on the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Admission is free; the building is handicapped-accessible.

Call 815-284-1134 for more information.