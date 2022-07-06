Jammin’ On the Rock and Food Truck Fridays this week

ROCK FALLS — Jammin’ On the Rock will be 6 p.m. Thursday and the next Food Truck Fridays will be 11 a.m. on Friday — both events are free to attend and will take place at RB&W Park, Rock Falls Tourism said.

Jammin’ on the Rock will feature performances by Tara Norris, G.E.D. Band, Drew Cagle and The Reputation Band, and String-Alongs. Food will be available and provided by Brito’s Grill and Shelby Rae’s Italian Ice.

Food Truck Fridays will feature food and business vendors. The StingRays Band will perform rock music from the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s starting at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Director of Rock Falls Tourism Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.