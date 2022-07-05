Registration open for Grist Mill Grind 10K

FRANKLIN GROVE — Links to register for the Grist Mill Grind 10K and Fun Walk can be found at https://www.franklincreekconservation.org.

Registration is $25 or $40 if a commemorative shirt is ordered. All registration must be in advance.

The Franklin Creek Conservation Association is the host for the run-walk, which will be 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Hausen Knox Shelter at the Norwegian Hill Day Use Area of Franklin Creek State Natural Area, 1872 Twist Road.

The course cuts across Franklin Creek several times — meaning participants will get their feet wet — and it has an elevation gain of 800 feet. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in men’s and women’s divisions.Proceeds the association’s park programs, expansion and improvements.