July 05, 2022
Sauk Valley
Hunting permit lottery for Potters Marsh will be July 30

By Shaw Local News Network

Four white pelicans fly above ducks and coots at sunset by Lock & Dam 13 between Fulton and Thomson in an undated file photo. Many species of birds can be seen along the Mississippi River as spring migration continues. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

THOMSON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the hunting permit lottery drawing for Potters Marsh will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.

Applications for the drawing will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

A $10 application fee will be required. Applicants must apply in person be present at the drawing. Lottery selections can choose from the 49 available sites. A $100 non-refundable fee will be charged for each applicant that receives a hunt site.

Applicants are required to show the following information: photo identification, a valid Firearms Owners Identification card for Illinois residence and one of the following 2022 licenses: hunting, sportsman, federal waterfowl stamp, or state duck stamp. Residents under the age of 21 do not need a Firearm Owners Identification card, but must be accompanied by an adult 21-years-old or older who owns a valid card. Non-residents can provide a current year license and a duck stamp from their state of residence. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old.

For more information and copies of the regulations, call the Refuge Office at 815-273-2732 or stop in the office at 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.

