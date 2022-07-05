Hunting permit lottery for Potters Marsh will be July 30

THOMSON — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the hunting permit lottery drawing for Potters Marsh will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.

Applications for the drawing will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

A $10 application fee will be required. Applicants must apply in person be present at the drawing. Lottery selections can choose from the 49 available sites. A $100 non-refundable fee will be charged for each applicant that receives a hunt site.

Applicants are required to show the following information: photo identification, a valid Firearms Owners Identification card for Illinois residence and one of the following 2022 licenses: hunting, sportsman, federal waterfowl stamp, or state duck stamp. Residents under the age of 21 do not need a Firearm Owners Identification card, but must be accompanied by an adult 21-years-old or older who owns a valid card. Non-residents can provide a current year license and a duck stamp from their state of residence. Applicants must be at least 16-years-old.

For more information and copies of the regulations, call the Refuge Office at 815-273-2732 or stop in the office at 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson.