Rock Falls to host Fourth of July celebrations

ROCK FALLS - Independence Day Celebrations will be from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday at RB&W Park, Rock Falls Tourism said.

The event is free and open to the public. The Sterling/Rock Falls Jaycees will be collecting donations at the event.

Food and business vendors schedule to appear are Brito’s Grill, Avon-Debra Lathrop, Chill Shack, Brent’s Firehouse Coffee, Happy Tails, GG’s Ice Cream, A R Chimney Cakes, Brother Daryl’s, Shelby Rae’s Italian Ice, Mary Kay Cosmetics-Julie Gallentine, State Farm Insurance-Shay Brown, Darcy’s Creations, The Station, Mama Jayne’s Grub, Food Express, Build-A-Pet Clubhouse, Surf Broadband Solutions and United Country Sauk Valley Realty.

Live music will be performed by the band Problem Child from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Sterling/Rock Falls Jaycees Fireworks show will begin at dusk.

For more information, contact Director of Rock Falls Tourism Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.