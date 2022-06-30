Granny Rose Animal Shelter holds Pay What They Weigh adoption

DIXON- Granny Rose Animal Shelter, 613 River Lane, will have a Pay What They Weigh adoption event from Thursday through July 7.

Participants who receive an approved adoption application for dogs that weigh over 45 pounds during the event will pay the weight of the dog, instead of the normal $200 adoption fee. The adoption fees includes spay/neuter, age appropriate vaccines, microchip, heart-worm test and prevention, flea and tick prevention, and a 6-week training class at the Granny Rose K-9 Enrichment Center.

Applications are available at the shelter and online at www.shelterluv/matchme/adopt/ GRAS/dog.