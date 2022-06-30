June 30, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Granny Rose Animal Shelter holds Pay What They Weigh adoption

By Shaw Local News Network
One of several dogs that will be available for adoption at the Granny Rose Animal Shelter “Pay what they Weigh” adoption event

One of several dogs that will be available for adoption at the Granny Rose Animal Shelter “Pay what they Weigh” adoption event (Photo provided by Granny Rose Animal Shelter )

DIXON- Granny Rose Animal Shelter, 613 River Lane, will have a Pay What They Weigh adoption event from Thursday through July 7.

Participants who receive an approved adoption application for dogs that weigh over 45 pounds during the event will pay the weight of the dog, instead of the normal $200 adoption fee. The adoption fees includes spay/neuter, age appropriate vaccines, microchip, heart-worm test and prevention, flea and tick prevention, and a 6-week training class at the Granny Rose K-9 Enrichment Center.

Applications are available at the shelter and online at www.shelterluv/matchme/adopt/ GRAS/dog.

SVM Community Briefs