Air Force officer from Dixon placed in command of 377th Medical

Air Force Lt. Col. Tanya Diaz, a Dixon native and daughter of Robert and Maria Diaz, was placed in command of the 377th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico.

Diaz graduated from Dixon High School in 1997 and joined the Illinois National Guard 1644 Transportation located in Rock Falls. She has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and attended officer’s training school for the Air Force.

Diaz served at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, earned flight wings and was stationed in Okinawa where she was assigned to medical flights throughout the South Pacific. She also served two tours in Iraq, the second as an operating room nurse, and then served a similar assignment in Afghanistan. She received promotions in rank and decorations for service during this time, achieving lieutenant colonel during posting in San Antonio, Texas.