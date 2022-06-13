June 13, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Oregon Woman’s Club awards scholarship to graduating Oregon High senior

By Shaw Local News Network

Oregon's Aubrey Point returns a serve at the Linda Ludwig Memorial Volleyball Tournament in Lanark from a file photo from Oct. 16, 2021. She was an Oregon Women's Club scholarship winner. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – Aubrey Point of Oregon High School received a $1,000 scholarship from the Oregon Woman’s Club on May 18. Point plans on attending Iowa State University and will explore a number of possible fields of study, including meteorology.

The scholarship is awarded to an Oregon student based on their academic achievement, involvement in school and community activities, and a written essay.

Point played volleyball and soccer, wrote for the school newspaper, volunteered at sports camps and volunteered at Mt. Morris Moose. She received student awards for health, journalism and AP statistics.

SVM Community BriefsOregon