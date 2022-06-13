Oregon Woman’s Club awards scholarship to graduating Oregon High senior

OREGON – Aubrey Point of Oregon High School received a $1,000 scholarship from the Oregon Woman’s Club on May 18. Point plans on attending Iowa State University and will explore a number of possible fields of study, including meteorology.

The scholarship is awarded to an Oregon student based on their academic achievement, involvement in school and community activities, and a written essay.

Point played volleyball and soccer, wrote for the school newspaper, volunteered at sports camps and volunteered at Mt. Morris Moose. She received student awards for health, journalism and AP statistics.