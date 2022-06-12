Slapstick comedy ‘Lend Me a Tenor’ next up for Timber Lake Playhouse

MOUNT CARROLL – “Lend Me a Tenor” a slapstick comedy set in 1934, will open June 16 and run through June 26 at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m.

The play focuses on Henry Saunders, general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, who is primed to welcome world-famous singer Tito Merelli – known as Il Stupendo – to appear for one night only. What follows is a series of mistaken identities, misinterpreted situations, and double entendres.

The cast will feature Darren Mangler as Saunders, Colin McGonagle as Max, Emily Chaviano as Maggie, Margot Frank as Maria, Bryant Howard as the bellhop, Jodie Langel as Diana, Marcia Sattelberg as Julia and Peter Lake as Tito Merelli.

The play will be directed by Dan Danielowski, who will also provide the scenic design. Light design is by Cameron Strandin, costume design is by Jade Zhang, props design is by Callie Hester, sound design is by Tyler Malone and the production stage manager is Chelsey Steinmetz.

The Timber Lake Playhouse Box Office will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission during performance days. Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035.