Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center to host Death Cafe

DIXON — Home of Hope Cancer Wellness Center will host a Death Cafe and grief workshop at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 13 at Home of Hope, 1637 Plock Drive. Participants must RSVP to attend the Death Cafe.

The Death Cafe is a grief support group that will allow participants to discuss their grief in open discussions. It will be led by end-of-life doula, Ellonyia Yenney, who holds an MBA from the University of Iowa’s Tippy School of Business. She also earned professional certificates from The Robert Lamer, M.D. College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.

A virtual option of the Death Cafe will be available to participants who are unable to attend in-person. To register, call 815-288-4673 or email amunoz@hohrrv.com.