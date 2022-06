Pictured (left to right): Rock Falls Culver's staff members Emily Berogan and John Kelly presenting a check for $150 to the Relay For Life of Sauk Valley staff; Accounting Committee member Pam Martinez, Sponsorship Committee member Cheryl Faber and Chair of Relay For Life of Sauk Valley Betty Clementz. The check was donated from an online fundraiser held by the Culver's staff to support Relay For Life of Sauk Valley from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. (Photo provided by Betty Clementz )