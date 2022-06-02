Mount Carroll theater puts out audition call for top dogs

MOUNT CARROLL — Two dogs will be needed for stage roles on upcoming productions of “Annie” and “Legally Blonde” at Timber Lake Playhouse. Auditions will be 6 p.m. June 6 at the playhouse on 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll.

The dogs will be auditioning for “Annie’s” Sandy — a stray who becomes Annie’s best friend — and “Legally Blonde’s” Bruiser — a small dog who is comfortable being held.

Sandy must be able to obey commands to stay, come, sit, and be an overall well-trained dog. Bruiser must also be able to bark on command. Dogs will not be needed for every rehearsal though they and their owner must be available when called and for every performance.

For more information about all dog auditions, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling 815-244-2035.