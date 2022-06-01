Ocean breeze? ‘Escape to Margaritaville’ will open Timber Lake Playhouse season

MOUNT CARROLL — The Jimmy Buffett comedy-musical, “Escape to Margaritaville” will open Timber Lake Playhouse’s summer season starting with its first performance 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The production includes beloved Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

Playhouse alums Darren Mangler and Altamiece Cooper are part of the cast, which also includes members of this year’s resident company of players.

Other show dates are June 4-5 and June 7-12.

The audience can meet the Company Cabaret after the June 10 performance on the Lake Stage, when playhouse members will perform selections from the Great American Songbook.

The musical is directed by Nick Dalton, choreography is by Rebecca Fraiser and musical direction is by Michael McBride. Other stage crew is scenic design by Josh Iacovelli, light design by John Burkland, costume design by Terrie Miller, props design by Callie Hester, sound design by Tyler Malone and projection design by Alex Gendal.

For more information on showtimes and tickets visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call 815-244-2035. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m..