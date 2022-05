STERLING- The Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA and the Diversity Committee of Sauk Valley will be hosting a Juneteenth event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Grandon Civic Center, 212 E. Fourth St., Sterling. The event will be to celebrate African American culture and freedom from slavery in 1865. The event will feature fitness demos, live entertainment, food, a touch a truck competition, vendors and more. The event is free and open to the public.