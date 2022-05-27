Lee, Carroll, Ogle and Whiteside Farm Bureaus to host crop marketing outlook

ROCK FALLS — The Lee, Carroll, Ogle and Whiteside Farm Bureaus and County Financial will host a crop marketing outlook at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 at the Days Inn, 2105 First Ave. Registration is required to attend the event. The program will be facilitated by Iowa State University Extension Farm Management Specialist Steven Johnson.

The seminar will be designed specifically for producers to help them manage risk associated with the current commodity markets and identify market conditions to capture profit margins through this year into next.

Producers will examine topics including supply demand and crop price outlook, weather forecasts and crop insurance review, advance harvest marketing strategies, global geopolitical issues, and multi-year impacts on row crops and livestock. Producers will also be assisted in designing and implementing a marketing plan that is specific to their own operation and how to identify opportunities and pitfalls that lie for their farm operations.

To register, call 815-732-2231 or email cfb@ogle.comcastbiz.net.