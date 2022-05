STERLING — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave., will be holding a Prayer Vigil for Peace and Action at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. The prayer vigil will be led by CommUNITY clergy.

The prayer vigil is being held in response to recent gun-violence in the nation. The prayer vigil will include prayer, reflection, and resources. All people are welcome to attend the prayer vigil.

For more information, contact Pastor Makayla Dahleen at 815-625-3069.